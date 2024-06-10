Apple Intelligence AI features for iOS 18 will be a beta test — even after full iOS 18 launch rolls out

Don’t expect smooth sailing as Apple prepares its artificial intelligence push, warns one key Apple analyst. As the company prepares to reveal its so-called ‘ Apple Intelligence ’ AI features at this year’s WWDC 2024 conference, kicking off today, experts are warning that it will take time for Apple to iron out the kinks.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, long-time and accurate leaker of Apple’s upcoming plans, has warned that “many of the features in the first iOS 18 beta have come in really hot” and that it will be “especially buggy”, even by beta-release standards.

That’s inclusive of Apple’s AI features. “The AI features will be a beta,” Gurman adds in his X post, “even at launch in fall.”

It’s been clear for some time now that Apple is a step behind the curve with its addition of AI features in its devices — Apple likes to launch late, and launch more comprehensively than its competitors. But in this instance, it appears that getting something out the door in order to keep the pace with a rapidly advancing AI landscape has become the priority.

A beta to skip?

Earlier reports have suggested that Apple will be partnering with OpenAI to bring new artificial intelligence features to iOS 18 , macOS 15 , iPadOS 18 , and watchOS 11 , with the big AI additions reserved for the latest hardware, such as the iPhone 15 Pro series and upcoming iPhone 16 line.

Those looking to get an early look at upcoming software changes are traditionally able to access the new features by opting into a beta test on their devices — something that had previously been reserved for users with Apple developer’s accounts, though that was a restriction that was lifted for the iOS 17 first beta roll out following last year’s WWDC event.

Beta tests are always offered up at a user’s own risk — it’s in-development software, and can make your devices unstable as a result. It seems that this beta might be one best left for only the most rabid of AI enthusiasts, as the suggestion here seems that it’ll be even further from a finished product than previous betas have been.

As for what AI features could be included in iOS 18, Apple is supposedly looking to integrate them into many of its default apps. From summarizing articles in Safari to suggesting message replies and improving Siri’s ability to answer queries in depth, there’s lots of potential.

