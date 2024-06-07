WWDC 2024 Ultimate Preview Guide: Everything you need to know ahead of Apple's big event

The Core The Core cuts to the heart of the Apple news that matters to you every week. iMore's News Editor Stephen Warwick breaks down all the top stories, along with a helping of deals, tips, insight, and humor.

The wait is finally over, the hour is close at hand. On Monday, June 10, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take to the stage to begin proceedings at WWDC 2024. That will, of course, entail a week of developer workshops, sessions, and more, but all eyes will be on the 10 am (PT) keynote as Apple unveils its latest headline software iterations for 2024 and 2025.

So when exactly is WWDC 2024, how can you watch it, what’s going to be announced, and why should you care? We’re here to give you the lowdown in our WWDC 2024 Ultimate Preview Guide.

WWDC 2024 Preview

WWDC 2024: The logistics

WWDC 2024 is going to take place at Apple Park, Cupertino. The main keynote will start at 10 am on Monday, June 10, followed by the Platforms State of the Union at 1 pm. There’s undoubtedly going to be a contingent of media and developers on hand, but the main keynote will also be live-streamed around the world.

WWDC 2024: Hardware announcements

Will there be any hardware announcements at WWDC? All the latest rumors indicate no. Apple has already launched several new products to start the year, and there are no imminent upgrades in the pipeline. Top insiders indicate this is going to be a software-only event, so any new hardware would be a big surprise.

WWDC 2024: Software announcements

Apple has already confirmed that WWDC 2024 will entail “the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements.” As such, we can expect to see Apple unveil:

To that, we’d cautiously add tvOS 18. Apple didn’t give tvOS much airtime last year at WWDC, and the year before it didn’t even mention it. However, there should be at least some new features, even if they’re simply confirmation of interoperability with new features elsewhere in the ecosystem.

WWDC 2024: Biggest expected announcements

Some of the biggest new features expected to debut at WWDC include Apple’s major AI overhaul. As it stands, Apple is expected to stuff artificial intelligence into basically every single one of its first-party applications, including Music, Notes, Messages, and more. As you might expect, Siri is a top candidate for a major AI overhaul, too. Here are some of the biggest announcements we’re expecting:

RCS

Apple might unveil RCS messaging for iPhone, which will bring greater compatibility with Android messaging services, allowing users to send higher-quality media, amongst other things.

ChatGPT x Siri

According to the latest reports, Apple has signed a deal to integrate ChatGPT with iPhone through Siri. That could mean more comprehensive responses, more natural conversations, and vastly improved capabilities. Given Siri is available across the Apple ecosystem, its possible all of these changes could also come to iPad, Mac, and even the HomePod.

A new iPhone Home Screen

Apple’s iPhone is expected to get the biggest Home Screen overhaul ever, with a big shift in customization and changes to app icon colors, as well as an end to the iconic grid system that has defined the iPhone since its launch. With any luck, the change might also leak into iPadOS, too.

