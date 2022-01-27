As I sit at my desk typing words with my Magic Keyboard connected to my 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it's hard to conceive quite how far the iPad has come in the last twelve years. When on January 27, 2010, Steve Jobs famously kicked back in an armchair on the stage of the Yerba Buena Center of the Arts in San Francisco to demo the first-gen iPad, it was amazing to see a computer that could be held in the palm of your hands. Though he was only merely flicking through photos, reading The New York Times, and firing off a quick email, the iPad represented a clear shift in the paradigm of computing as he made the case for a device larger than an iPhone yet more portable than a laptop. Though the twelfth anniversary of anything is rarely a headline maker — read our ten-year Secret Origins of iPad for something more special — it's as good a time as any to revisit the iPad's history, assess its present state, and ponder its future. Hold the internet in your hands

A few years after the iPhone revolutionized smartphones, the pitch for the iPad was relatively simple, with Steve Jobs making the case that there was room for a new category of device in-between the iPhone and the Mac. For a device to sit in this sweet spot it must, according to Jobs, be far better at doing some key tasks like web browsing, email, watching video, and reading books — "otherwise it has no reason for being," in his words. With 300,000 iPads sold on its first day of availability and 3 million units sold in just 80 days, this pitch clearly resonated with many and the product's initial launch was even more successful than that of the original iPhone. That momentum continued with 2011's iPad 2 selling a million units during its first weekend and Apple was quick to iterate on the device with a third and fourth-gen iPad landing in 2012 as well as a more portable iPad mini.

"The question has arisen lately: is there room for a third category of device in the middle, something that's between the laptop and the smartphone?" — Steve Jobs

By 2014, though, iPad sales had started to slow. Those that had bought into the product in the first few years were largely satisfied with their devices and did not feel the need to upgrade as often as they might upgrade their iPhone. Despite Apple's attempts to shift the focus to iPad productivity with the launch of the iWork apps, GarageBand, and iMovie, the iPad was still tied to the iPhone because of iOS, meaning that there were limitations on what apps could do on the iPad's larger canvas. In 2015, Apple began moving the iPad in a new direction with the launch of the iPad Pro. With a new professional moniker, larger display, and more powerful internals, Apple was trying to shake loose the reputation of the iPad as a content consumption device and chart a new path. It may not have had a significant impact at first but iPad revenue eventually started rising again in 2019 and continued to do so through 2020 and 2021, with Apple doubling down on the product over the last couple of years. Unimaginably powerful hardware neutered by software