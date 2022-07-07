If you're having issues getting your sixth-generation iPad mini to charge, you are definitely not alone.

In a memo sent out to authorized service providers and obtained by MacRumors, Apple says that some sixth-generation iPad mini units are experiencing issues with charging after being updated to iPadOS 15.5. According to the memo, the company is already investigating the issue.

Apple says that users can restart the device as a temporary fix. It also told service providers that the issue is software-related and not to replace devices as a solution for customers.

Apple's temporary solution is an odd workaround. If the iPad dies completely because of its inability to charge, how could you restart it?

