10th-generation iPad enters production, but power outages may affect timeline

Production on the 10th-generation iPad is underway in China's Sichuan province; however, government-imposed power restrictions could threaten the production line if they go on for too long.



According to a report by DigiTimes (opens in new tab), a blog based in Taiwan says that production on the iPad (2022) is well underway and that the rolling power restrictions across the region shouldn't affect the production line too much if they only last until August 20 as originally intended.

The power restrictions are coming because of an intense heat wave, and 19 cities across the province have had their factories non-operational. Thus, it's possible that the disruption will last longer than the original six-day period, which may affect mass production of the iPad (2022).



While DigiTime's track record on reports like this has been a little mixed, they have managed to be pretty accurate lately with production timelines. They accurately predicted the release rates for both the iPad Air 5 (opens in new tab)and iPhone SE (2022) (opens in new tab) launching in March.

We're expecting big things from the iPad (2022)!

There have been many rumors circling around about the iPad (2022) as of late, the biggest of which is that it could feature a big redesign (opens in new tab). This could mean a slightly larger screen than the iPad (2021) (opens in new tab), a bigger camera bump on the back, a newly redesigned form factor, and more.



The baseline iPad is still one of the best iPads (opens in new tab) on the market because of its price. It offers so much value to consumers that there's no doubt it will likely be a pretty popular product. Hopefully, the upgrade and inflation don't drive up the price of iPad (2022) too much.



It's possible the 10th-generation iPad launches in September, but due to iPadOS 16 being delayed (opens in new tab) and the fact we've been hearing rumors that the September event will only consist of the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) and Apple Watch Series 8 (opens in new tab), it seems likely we won't see the new iPad until October.