Apple rips the headphone jack out of the 10th generation iPad

Apple continues its campaign to kill the headphone jack.

Yesterday, Apple unveiled the 10th generation iPad, a significant upgrade for the base model and the "cheapest" current iPad you can get. The latest iPad features a complete redesign, new connectivity, and even a new accessory.

However, as you may have guessed, one thing missing from the new iPad is the headphone jack. With the 10th generation iPad, Apple has finished its campaign to remove the port from its entire iPad lineup. Going forward, there likely won't be an iPad model that will ever come with a headphone jack again.

Thankfully, there still are options for those who want or need to use wired headphones with their iPad. The company still offers the 9th generation iPad for $329 for those who want a basic iPad with a headphone jack.

Apple also offers a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter for anyone who wants to use wired headphones with iPads that do not have a headphone jack. Dongles! Dongles for everyone!

There's still a lot to love with the new iPad

iPad (2022) (Image credit: Apple)

Despite the headphone jack's death, there's still a lot for customers to love about the 10th-generation iPad. The new base model iPad features a complete redesign, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the A14 Bionic chip, a new camera system, 5G, and USB-C.

It also introduces the Magic Keyboard Folio, a new accessory made exclusively for the new base model iPad. The new folio features a full 14-key function row and a detachable keyboard, so you can use the case to protect the back of your iPad without lugging around the keyboard.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, says that the new iPad "delivers more value [and] more versatility."

"We're so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever. With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun."

The 10th generation iPad is available to order now and will officially launch on Wednesday, October 26.