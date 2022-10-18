The Apple Store is down ahead of expected iPad 10th Gen and iPad Pro 2022 (M2) announcement

The Apple Store is down ahead of what is expected to be the unveiling of the new iPad Pro with M2 chip. There is also the possibility of a refreshed 10.2-inch iPad, too.

Apple is expected to announce the new tablets today, likely via press release, but the company is getting ahead of the game and stoking the fires — now, we wait.

Coming soon

We're expecting the M2 iPad Pro to come with updated internals as well as potential support for MagSafe wireless charging. That could also tie into rumors of a dock that would turn an iPad into a smart home display, too, although we might be waiting until 2023 for that to be confirmed. Externally, no new changes are expected but 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are likely.

In terms of the 10.2-inch iPad 10th generation, that's a bigger deal. An iPad Pro-like design is expected, complete with Apple Pencil 2 support. The switch to USB-C is also expected, while 5G support is likely to come to the tablet for the first time.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also taken to Twitter to share a teaser, saying that "the possibilities are endless" and that we should #TakeNote. That would, it seems, point to a new tablet and the potential launch of the Freeform feature we saw during the WWDC22 event in June.

The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/msmJg865trOctober 18, 2022 See more

With the Apple Store down there isn't much else we can do but wait. There is no telling when the store will come back online, but we can expect at least one press release to land in the next few hours. It's time to keep those eyes peeled and the credit card warm.