Apple's iPad 10th-gen falls to lowest-ever $529 on Prime Day

Apple's 10th generation iPad is a brilliant entry-level tablet, and this cellular deal on Amazon Prime is a great pickup, down to just $529 instead of $599.

This iPad is not even a year old and was updated in October with a brilliant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A14 Bionic Chip, USB-C, keyboard support, and more.

This is definitely one of the best Prime Day iPad deals we've seen so far, especially on a cellular model that unlocks on-the-go 5G without the need for Wi-Fi, making it perfect for travel and productivity on the move.

Cellular savings

iPad 10th gen | $599 $529 at Amazon One of the best iPads that you can buy at the moment, at one of its lowest prices – this is the iPad deal to beat! This 5G version means that you can take the tablet out and about, without the need for a WiFi connection.

The iPad comes in four amazing, vibrant colors, meaning there's a perfect choice for everyone. This is the iPad to buy if you want a fun and unique tablet. Like every other iPad, it benefits from the extensive App Store, Wi-Fi, Apple Pencil support, and a Magic Keyboard folio that can turn your iPad into a super-portable yet potent laptop.

This model comes with Wi-Fi 6, and more importantly 5G connectivity thanks to cellular. That explains the slightly inflated price over the Wi-Fi model, but it will unlock web browsing, streaming, video calls, and more wherever you go so long as you have 5G service.

Another nifty feature is Touch ID in the top button for unlocking the device and authorizing payments.

The Cellular version has never dipped below $549 before, meaning this is a substantial extra saving on the usual price and one not to be missed. If you don't need Apple's latest and greatest, the ninth-generation iPad is also a good option, or there's the Air or even the Pro if you want to push the boat out for a bit more performance and a better display.