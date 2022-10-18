Apple's #TakeNote iPad Pro announcement Hashflag is live

Apple's #TakeNote Hashflag is now life as the internet waits for the announcement of new iPads.

Apple is expected to announce a new iPad 10th Gen as well as two new iPad Pro 2022 (M2) models via press release later today. As part of the announcement, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted using the Hashflag — and you can too.

Apple flagged

Apple tends to use a new Twitter Hashflag every time a new product announcement is about to happen and with us already expecting new iPads, all the stars are beginning to align just so.

You can join the fun right now by tweeting with the #TakeNote text included and you'll see a new, colorful Apple logo appear alongside it. It's a bit of fun, but it's a good way for brands like Apple to build the excitement ahead of time.

New Apple #TakeNote hashflag pic.twitter.com/PjcxyB55dFOctober 18, 2022 See more

The new Hashflag will remain active until October 21.

As for the new hardware, refreshed 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets are expected, both sporting new M2 chips like the ones that are available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. We aren't expecting NY huge changes beyond that, although there is talk of MagSafe and reverse wireless charging being added to the mix also.

As for the 10.2-inch iPad, that should get a bigger refresh. The arrival of USB-C will be the big talking point, while a new leak has Apple moving the FaceTime camera around, too. An A14 Bionic chip is expected to beat at the new iPad's heart, while Apple Pencil 2 support is also rumored.

Apple is expected to announce the new tablets within the next couple of hours, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled. New Macs are also expected before the end of the year, but that's for another day.