iPad 10th Gen leak means it might have the first landscape FaceTime camera

Apple is now expected to announce a brand new 10th-gen iPad today and a late leak might have confirmed a big FaceTime camera change.

If this leak is legit, it looks like this will be the first iPad to move the FaceTime camera to the side rather than have it at the top.

Screen, protected

While we don't know whether that FaceTime camera is going to get an internal upgrade or not - though it seems likely - a newly leaked screen protector appears to show that the whole thing will actually move from its normal position. For the first time, it looks like Apple is ready to move the FaceTime camera to the long side of the tablet, making it appear central when used in landscape mode.

All current iPads have their FaceTime camera on the short edge, giving the tablet a definite top and bottom. It's something that was carried over from the iPhone, but a screen protector shared to Twitter by leaker Majin Bu shows a change - a FaceTime camera cutout on the side. You can see the image in the tweet below.

The new 10.5-inch iPad's 10 protective screen suggests that the camera will be moved horizontally. It is not the first time that I have seen a screen like this. pic.twitter.com/Ow6QYuX3LpOctober 18, 2022 See more

We won't have to wait too long to find out whether that's actually happening, thankfully. The Apple Store is already down and we expect Apple to announce new tablets within hours. If the rumors are true, a new 10th-gen 10.2-inch iPad will be announced alongside updated M2-powered iPad Pro tablets in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

Sticking with the iPad 10th Gen, we're expecting a flat-edged design similar to the iPad Pro as well as magnetic support for the Apple Pencil 2, again like the iPad Pro. Internally, an A14 Bionic chip will provide more processing power than the current generation's A13 Bionic. We're also expecting this to be the first entry-level iPad to support 5G connectivity, too.

Will this leak turn out to be accurate? We shouldn't have too much longer to wait to find out. We expect Apple to announce these new products via press release imminently.