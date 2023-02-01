Big iPad Pro display upgrade tipped for 2024 but foldable tablet in doubt

Following recent rumors that Apple plans to launch a foldable iPad in 2024, a contradictory report claims that the biggest iPad upgrade we can expect is actually the OLED iPad Pro.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently started tongues wagging when he said that Apple would launch a foldable iPad in 2024, a move that would surely make it the best iPad of the entire lineup for a lot of customers.

But now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says differently, suggesting that there is no foldable iPad on the horizon after all.

Folding the truth

In a post to Twitter Gurman said that he has not heard anything about the prospect of a foldable iPad arriving in 2024, but rather that the only notable additions to the lineup will be an OLED iPad Pro and refreshed iPad mini.

Further, Gurman reiterated previous claims that the iPad and Apple Watch will go through "a light year" in terms of launches, suggesting that any new hardware we do see will equate to a lackluster upgrade.

Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young also chimed in, adding more weight to the suggestion that there is no foldable iPad launching in 2024. Young says that he has so far heard "nothing about a foldable iPad for 2024," adding that a foldable 20.5-inch notebook device is on course for a 2025 launch.

Somewhat mysteriously, Young also suggested that "maybe this is just good PR for the hinge company." This isn't the first time that it's been suggested that a parts or assembly company has seeded rumors in an attempt to drive up its stock price, as Young appears to be alluding to here.

Apple is late to the foldable market and it's now widely expected that the company will launch a foldable tablet-type device before it brings foldable technology to the iPhone lineup. Whether that will be a foldable iPad or some sort of foldable notebook remains to be seen, however.