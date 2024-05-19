Despite its thinness, iPad Pro M4 may be easier than ever to repair

Apple's 'Let Loose' event saw the debut of many things; the M2 iPad Air, the first OLED iPad with the iPad Pro, the new M4 chip, and the new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.

Still, the iPad Pro's almost impossibly thin form factor did have many onlookers concerned about a "bendgate" repeat, or that it would be more difficult to repair than prior models.

Doing its due diligence, however, popular YouTube channel iFixit has taken apart the new iPad Pro and noted that it may actually be easier to repair than others in the lineup.

That's thanks to not needing to remove components before you can get to the battery, which could save technicians "hours", according to Shahram Mokhtari of iFixit.

You can watch the video below.

iPad Pro M4 easier to repair than other models

With the caveat that Apple doesn't offer repair guides for iPads as yet, Mokhtari says that "despite the hassle of getting to those pull tabs, the fact that you can remove the battery without having to remove every major component inside this device is still a huge win for repairability."

"It’s a massive improvement over the previous generations," he adds.

The iPad Pro M4 has a smaller battery than we've seen in prior generations, but the M4 chip is more efficient so you don't lose out on battery life - it's still ten hours.

If that means the iPad Pro is much easier to repair, though, then we're all for the change. Still wouldn't want to drop one, mind.