MagFlött Pro iPad Stand review: Another level

The MagFlött™ Pro is a fantastic iPad stand for anyone who wants a stand that will fit the aluminum Apple aesthetic. It's very handy, versatile, and well-built, despite a couple of Kickstarter quirks.

The last time we reviewed an iPad stand from MagFlött, we were thoroughly impressed by its premium build quality, sturdy magnetic connection, and multiple orientations and angles. So when we heard that there was a MagFlött Pro on the way for the iPad Pro, you bet we were keen to get our hands on it.

With the advent of Stage Manager and Universal Control, using an iPad as a quasi-desktop machine has never been more vogue, and a good iPad stand can really elevate that experience.

As the name suggests, the MagFlött Pro is a premium magnetic height adjustable stand for the 12.9-inch and the 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the 10.9-inch iPad Air. More specifically, it works with the third generation iPad Pro onwards when it comes to the 12.9-inch version and the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation 11-inch iPad Pro, it also works with the iPad Air 4 and 5 and the regular iPad 10th generation released last year.

The key features of the MagFlött Pro are its adjustable height and its magnetic design. But has this burgeoning Kickstarter project done enough to win your hard-earned cash? We’d say yes, read on to find out why.

MagFlött Pro iPad Stand: Price and availability

(Image credit: Future)

The CharJen MagFlött Pro is available from CharJen’s website, where it lives at around $150. It’s on sale now and due to start shipping in August 2023. As noted, the 12.9-inch model fits the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th gen iPads, while the 11-inch model first all the 11-inch iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 4 and 5, and the iPad 10 (2022). So while the moniker is “Pro”, this can definitely be used for certain non-Pro iPads too! It comes in one color, gray.

MagFlött Pro iPad Stand: What I like

(Image credit: Future)

The MagFlött Pro I tested was an early pre-production prototype, so there’s a solid chance that CharJen still has time to iron out any kinks in the process and make tweaks and improvements where necessary.

Out of the box, the first thing you notice is the build quality of the aluminum used to create the frame. Weighing in at 3 lbs or just shy of 1.4kg, this is a stand that won’t look out of place alongside any Apple product of your choice, be it a Mac mini, Studio, MacBook, or a Studio Display. It exudes the same sort of solidity you’d expect from an Apple product, and iPad users will love that.

You won’t notice the microfiber that covers the MagSafe panel once your iPad is attached, but it's reassuringly soft, so you know there’s no chance of your iPad getting damaged while in situ.

The MagFlött Pro builds on the previous generation by adding adjustable height. The lowest height on offer is 12 inches (from the base of the stand to the top of your iPad, I measured), to a max of 17.5- inches. That gives you six inches of play, which should be enough for most people to get the right configuration. Any lower, and your iPad would look really quite silly so close to your work surface, any higher and the looming menace of gravity becomes a player, as you risk toppling the whole thing over. The adjustable height is a really welcome addition and CharJen has got the range spot on.

(Image credit: Future)

The connecting slate itself is completely magnetic and clutches your iPad with a strong grip. Even making touch inputs or adjusting the orientation, there is no sense that your iPad isn’t secure, or that it could fall away from the stand at any moment. I was especially impressed by the fact that it’s compatible with Apple’s Magnetic case for the 12.9-inch iPad that I was using for testing, as this means you don’t have to remove the case every time you want to set the iPad on its stand. The magnets are also compatible with MagSafe iPhone models. I’m not sure why you’d want to use this, but if the mood ever strikes you, you can definitely just plop your iPhone on the stand instead of your iPad, provided you position the camera lenses safely.

The slate itself can be rotated 360 degrees for horizontal and vertical viewing... or anywhere in between if you’re some sort of animal. Interestingly, it can even be positioned so that your iPad is completely flat, which makes it handy for the odd game of chess or tic-tac-toe.

I also really like the USB-C cable that comes with the Pro. It’s over a meter long and has two sturdy USB-C connectors, one at either end, including a nifty right-angled one so that when you plug it into your iPad, the cable disappears behind your device for a tidier look. The cable’s also braided, and worth a decent chunk of cash on its own, making it a great bonus add-on.

Finally, the stand looks absolutely stunning. It will perfectly complement any Apple product, leaning on the same aluminum design language of devices like the Mac and the iPad. When compared with our other picks for best iPad stands for iPad Pro, the MagFlött Pro is really a cut above when it comes to design, a real standout aesthetically.

MagFlött Pro iPad Stand: What I don’t like

(Image credit: Future)

As noted, the unit I’ve been using is a prototype, so there’s always time for changes before production, but the MagFlött Pro definitely isn’t perfect.

For starters, I found the assembly to be a bit bothersome, and it took me a good few minutes to figure out how everything fits together. It comes in three separate parts, the base, the arm with the magnetic slate attached, and a strip that joins the two. You have to screw the arm to the base using two very small screws and a comically small Allen key (included), and, whilst not a deal breaker, it was definitely very hands-on and fiddly. There’s also a knack to slotting the top half of the arm into the second one, which you have to do before you then screw in the base. The production version would absolutely benefit from some basic assembly instructions, because once you know how it seems obvious. Having said that, having to do DIY of any kind with a stand seems excessive.

While adjustable height is a great addition to the MagFlött Pro, I must say that the design of the adjustment wheel feels a tad rudimentary. It’s not cheap or shoddy, but to adjust the height of the iPad you’re going to need both hands to loosen the screw whilst holding your iPad in place. I tried to adjust the screw with one hand, and the stand simply collapsed, yeeting my poor wife’s iPad face down onto the desk and nearly smashing the screen. This was definitely careless on my part, but I wonder if a slightly different design for adjusting the height would have made more sense. Regardless, the screw definitely works, it’s just perhaps not as precise as I’d hoped. This really means that making on the fly height adjustments is not an option. You’ll want to set your height without the iPad attached and then stick to it, removing it again before you make any changes.

There are a couple of other Kickstarter quirks — the website listing says the stand should weigh 14kg, (it definitely doesn’t), and there’s a jarring message on the underside of the base which reads “rotate base if holes doesn’t line up.” The devil, as they say, is in the detail.

MagFlött Pro iPad Stand: Should you buy

(Image credit: Future)

You should buy this if

You want a premium desktop stand for an iPad Pro

You want a stand that will match the aluminum aesthetic of your other Apple products

You need a stand that’s height adjustable and works in both landscape and portrait

You should not buy this if

You want a budget stand

You don’t have an iPad Pro, Air, or iPad 10th generation

You don’t need the flexibility of height adjustment

MagFlött Pro iPad Stand: Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

Despite the aforementioned quirks, the MagFlött Pro is a valiant effort at creating a really premium iPad stand that will look absolutely terrific in just about any desk setup. It’s definitely more expensive than other iPad stands, but it offers a whole lot more in terms of versatility, design, and build quality. And if you don’t want to be tied down by a stand at all, CharJen also offers a VESA mount version using the same magnetic technology, so you can attach your iPad to any VESA arm or mount for even more flexibility. This option is also cheaper at just $79 on CharJen’s website.