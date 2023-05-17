Save big on an iPad Mini 6 in the UK - now £70 off

The iPad mini, while the smallest iPad in the range, isn't the cheapest. This deal for buyers in the UK, makes it a great deal more affordable with a £70 discount on full price.

Retailer Argos has dropped the price on the littlest iPad, giving more users a chance to get one for less. It's on all the color options as well, so no matter the iPad mini you're after you'll get the saving.

iPad mini Savings in the UK

(opens in new tab) iPad mini 6 | £569 £499 at Argos UK (opens in new tab) The iPad mini is now one of the older iPad models, but this price is excellent for UK residents. Argos has a local pick-up option as well, so you can go to the local store and grab it earlier than it might be shipped.

The iPad mini 6 is one of the older models in the range, being the first iPad that got the current facelift. First introduced in 2021, it's still a very solid tablet with plenty of power on tap. It easily makes our list of the best iPads, and it's a great option if you're looking for something that's a little smaller than the rest of the line.

You can get all the same iPad accessories for this as you can the rest of the range, including a smart keyboard, and it works with the Apple Pencil 2 stylus. Remember to grab one of the best iPad mini cases and the best iPad mini screen protector to make sure that your new tablet is protected from drops, falls, and other types of damage.

With WWDC 2023 around the corner, we may well see some kind of inkling as to when a new iPad mini might be coming in the future, and if nothing else, we should see some updates to iPadOS. We're only a month away now, so keep an eye out for our coverage.