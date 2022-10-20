iPad video editing gets a huge upgrade with new free DaVinci Resolve App
What a release!
Video editing on the iPad just took a huge leap forward thanks to the news that popular editing tool DaVinci Resolve is coming to Apple's tablets.
In a press release today Blackmagic Design announced the brand new iPad version of DaVinci Resolve optimized for use with its multi-touch display and the Apple Pencil.
The new app features cut and color pages, color finishing, HDR workflows, and Blackmagic Cloud support for collaboration with other creators. The new software will be announced before the end of the year and will be a free download on the App Store.
Video editing, resolved
This is one of the biggest iPad apps to come out and take advantage of Apple silicon since the iPad Pro adopted M1 Apple silicon last year. As we noted in our iPad Pro (2021) review, the M1 iPad was one of the best iPads ever made by Apple, yet its powerful processor lacks use cases.
The same can arguably be said of the new iPad Pro with M2 announced by Apple this week, which is even more powerful. Now though, we have a powerful new video editing tool optimized for Apple silicon.
Blackmagic Design says Resolve is "optimized" for Apple Silicon and delivers 4x faster Ultra HD ProRes render performance on the aforementioned M2 iPad. HDR is also supported on the larger M1 iPad Pro 12.9-inch with M1. Users will also be able to use external displays like the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR to create grades and color correct clips in post-production directly from their iPad.
Files on the app will open and create standard Resolve project files that can be viewed and edited on a desktop, with supported formats including H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW. Users can also import clips from USB-C devices straight to iPad.
You'll need iPadOS16 to use DaVinci Resolve and an iPad Pro, the former will be released to the public next week alongside the 10th-gen new iPad 2022 and iPad Pro.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
