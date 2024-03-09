iPadOS 18 could skip multiple iPad models if new rumor is to be believed, but there could be good news for your iPhone

If you're holding onto an iPad that doesn't have an M-series chip, you may want to consider upgrading. A new rumor has suggested that pre-A10X processors will be cut from the iPadOS compatibility list ahead of iPadOS 18.

MacRumors spotted a private Twitter/X account, which has previously shared build numbers accurately for iOS releases, had shared a list of devices that won't have the option of installing the latest iPadOS release, expected to be revealed at WWDC this year.

The post, which has now been deleted, suggested Apple will end support for the A10X Fusion chip, removing the option to upgrade to iPadOS 18 for owners of the following:

iPad Pro models from 2018 and later (3rd Gen)

iPad Air models from 2019 and later (3rd Gen)

iPad mini models from 2019 and later (5th Gen)

iPad models from 2020 and later (8th Gen)

iPadOS 18 could skip a few devices (Image credit: Apple)

Is it good news for iPhone?

A deleted post from an unverified source is hardly reason enough to try and sell your iPad now, but it's definitely worth considering - and could be hard to swallow for anyone who picked up, for example, an iPad Pro 2019 new or secondhand in the last few years.

Still, there could be some positive news when it comes to iOS 18, which one Apple insider has said could be one of the biggest in the company's history.

Macrumors has also reported that the same account shared an iOS 18 devices list which is identical to that of the iOS 17 one. If the list is correct (and we wouldn't bet the house on it just yet), you'll be able to run iOS 18 on iPhones as old as the second and third-generation iPhone SE, or the iPhone XR.

The full list is below:

iPhone 15/15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max

iPhone 14/14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max

iPhone 13/13 Mini

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max

iPhone 12/12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max

iPhone XS/Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd Gen)