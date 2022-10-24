The iPhone, iPad, and Mac software features yet to arrive in 2022 (or later)

With today's release of iPadOS 16.1 and macOS 13 Ventura, most of the software features Apple announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June have now been released. The features that haven't yet arrived should be before the end of the year — unless Apple announces otherwise.

Here's a look at the software features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that should debut in the coming weeks.

Coming ... hopefully soon

When Apple released iOS 16 last month, several announced features were delayed. The iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 updates for iPhone and iPad, respectively, narrowed that list significantly, although some important omissions remain.

Freeform: Apple promises to release its new "flexible canvas" to iPhone, iPad, and Mac, before the calendar turns in January. The feature is a productivity app where you and your collaborators can "bring ideas to life" by sharing notes, files, web links, documents, video, audio, and more.

Apple Pay Later: This highly anticipated "Buy Now, Pay Later" service is intended to compete with Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna by allowing customers to spread purchases over a short period without paying interest. The feature, which will launch first in the U.S., might not arrive until early next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Key sharing: Available on participating car brands and properties through Apple Wallet, key sharing works through messaging apps like Messages, Mail, and WhatsApp. Apple still says the feature will arrive before the end of the year.

(Image credit: Apple)

Emergency SOS via Satellite: The iPhone 14 series will pick up this critical feature through a software update in November.

Apple Music Classical: In August 2021, Apple acquired the classical music service Primephonic. Since then, the company has promised that a "dedicated classical music app" would launch before 2022. December sounds like the perfect time for Apple to do this, although it's possible the service could launch in November instead.

Play together with SharePlay: It won't be long until you can use SharePlay to enjoy games remotely with family and friends. The new SharePlay feature will work through Game Center across various devices, including iPhones, iPad, and Macs.

External display support: Incorporated with Stage Manager on iPad Pro and iPad Air only, external display support will allow you to drag and drop files and apps between screens quickly. It supports resolutions up to 6K.

(Image credit: Image by Niek Verlaan from Pixabay )

If history is a guide, don't be surprised if some of these features are delayed until early next year. Besides Apple Pay Later, the features most likely not to arrive until 2023 include Apple Music Classical and key sharing. Additionally, it wouldn't surprise me to see Freeform become a key feature Apple highlights for next spring, not earlier.

As a reminder, Apple plans on releasing the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS today, October 24.