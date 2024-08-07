It turns out that the iPad Pro is Apple's most popular model, after the newest models score even more sales

When Apple announced the new OLED iPad Pro earlier this year, it did so by also debuting the M4 chip for the first time. Alongside this, the top-tier slate thinned down to the slimmest it's ever been, moved the front-facing camera, and trimmed down the bezels. It's made it one of the best iPads you can buy. And that's not just my opinion – consumers seem to agree.

According to a fresh report from CIRP, the latest data for the June quarter in the US shows the iPad Pro pulling ahead as the Apple's most popular iPad model, leaving its siblings eating dust.

The newest iPad Pro's allure was apparently too irresistible. CIRP's report, titled “iPad Refresh Looks Like It’s Working”, showcases the market share of each iPad model from June 2023 to 2024, and it's clear the iPad Pro's new refresh has struck a chord with buyers.

In 2023, the race was very close, with the iPad Pro leading by a mere 3% over the entry-level iPad. Fast-forward to 2024, and the new M4 iPad Pro has flexed its muscles, capturing a solid 43% of the market share – a 5% increase from last year. Meanwhile, the humble entry-level iPad held steady at 35%, maintaining its position but not gaining any ground.

The iPad Air and iPad mini, on the other hand, didn't fare as well. The iPad Air saw its market share drop by 3%, and the iPad mini slipped by 2%. It seems the mid-range and smaller tablets just couldn't keep up with the Pro's powerful performance and flashy features.

Who's buying the M4 iPad Pro?

CIRP suggests this spike in iPad Pro sales is likely driven by early adopters – those tech enthusiasts who are always on the lookout for the latest and greatest. Probably someone like yourself, if you've found yourself reading this. Much like bees to honey, these eager consumers have swarmed to the high-end, most expensive models.

This proves once again that in the Apple ecosystem, premium is king. We've seen a similar thing happen when the newest iPhone comes out. Typically, the Pro model gets the most sales, with consumers again opting for the more premium option.

