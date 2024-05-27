I've only just purchased my 13-inch iPad Air, and now it's got a new lowest price at Amazon for Memorial Day. Great.

The iPad Air 6, in its brand new 13-inch guise, has only just been released at Apple. That hasn't stopped Amazon from reducing the price, however, where you'll find a tasty $44 off the latest addition to the best iPads.

Which is great, if you don't already have one — unfortunately, I didn't follow my own advice, and I bought one for full price. Please, allow my pain to be your learning moment — wait a second before buying new tech so that the price goes down, and you can save some money.

Savings on the latest iPads

iPad Air 6 13-inch | $799 $754 at Amazon The new iPad Air 6 isn't a massive upgrade to the older Air 5, but the more potent M2 chip and a 13-inch screen option are more than enough to make me want one. This price is the lowest price that the only recently released tablet has ever been, so it's well worth picking one up at this price.

Apparently, the temptation of the new 13-inch iPad Air 6 was more than too much for me to bear — I had to have one. That more powerful M2 chip, the massive 13-inch display, the landscape-mounted camera... I needed one.

As always, however, I should have waited. No sooner than I took delivery of my brand new tablet, Amazon had reduced the price of the iPad. Not a massive discount — only $44. But more than enough to make me hang my head in frustration: And shame.

I've long told people to hold off on buying new tech until it's reduced for the first time, so that you can enjoy a tasty deal price and save some money. In this case, the allure of the new tablet caught me unawares, and my own advice went unheeded. Learn from my mistake, and grab the iPad at this deal price — or, wait and see if it's reduced even further later.

Just remember: If there's something new, wait a few weeks and Amazon will reduce the price. Every. Time.