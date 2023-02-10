M1 iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 now available for a huge discount at Apple
Save up to 20%.
Apple has started to sell the M1 iPad Pro and the iPad mini 6 for a heavily discounted price via its US refurbished store. So you can bag yourself a bargain of up to 20% off by shopping refurbished and picking up a like-new product directly from Apple.
By buying refurbished, you can save up to $290 (opens in new tab) on an M1 iPad Pro versus the newer M2 model depending on the configuration you choose. For example, the 128GB 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is available refurbished for $639, 20% lower than the M2 version. As for the 12.9-inch, you can pick up an M1 for $889 instead of $1099 for an M2.
The iPad mini 6 has also received a huge discount with most configurations reduced by that magical 20% as well (opens in new tab). If you pick up a 256GB Wi-Fi model at the refurbished store you’ll be saving a whopping $100 versus buying it brand new from Apple.
Why buy new when you can buy refurbished?
Apple’s Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned before receiving Apple’s extensive refurbishment process to make sure they are fully functioning and look brand new. As the items are refurbished they come in a more subtle white box, but you still get a one-year limited warranty and original accessories.
For most, if you can find the model you’re looking for in Apple’s refurbished store then it’s well worth the consideration, especially considering the discounts at play. One huge benefit of purchasing refurbished is the testing that takes place during the refurbishment process. This means that every product has been thoroughly assessed to make sure it meets the standards that you’d expect from buying brand new.
If you’re looking to save some money to put towards some of the best iPad accessories on the market or maybe even pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 2, then buying refurbished could be the way to go.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
