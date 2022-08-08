M2 iPad Pro could get a new connector, but no one knows why

The next iPad Pro could be getting a new connector that we haven't seen on the device before.



In a new report by Macotakara (opens in new tab), a new 4-pin connector has been seen on the iPad Pro. The report states, "the upcoming iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) will have the same chassis design as the current iPad Pro series, but with 4-pin connectors on the top and bottom side edges."



The report doesn't make it explicitly clear whether this connector replaces the Smart Connector or if it's in addition to the Smart Connector, which is a 3-pin connector located on the back of the device.

So what's the purpose of the new 4-pin connector?





Well, Macotakara guesses "that the 4-pin connector may be a terminal to assist in powering peripherals that connect to the Thunderbolt/USB-C port on the M1 chip-equipped iPad, as macOS' DriverKit will be available starting with iPadOS 16."



Just recently, there's been a rumor that iPadOS 16 is being delayed (opens in new tab) by about a month. It seems most likely that Apple's new iPad software will now be released in October rather than September, as previously thought. However, the official release window of iPadOS 16 has always been just Fall 2022.



Macotakara's reports typically come from supply chain sources, and their record has been mixed; however, the site accurately predicted several iPad Air 5 (opens in new tab)features, including the inclusion of 5G on the newest iPad Air.



Of course, this isn't the first (nor will it be the last) rumor we've heard about Apple's upcoming best iPad. Some notable rumors include a 14-inch model being produced, having an OLED display, and that the next iPad Pro will be powered by Apple's M2 chip.



The next iPad Pro is rumored to be revealed sometime this fall; only then will we know if this mysterious new 4-pin connector will be on the iPad Pro.

