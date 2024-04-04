Mystery iPads spied in regulatory database as expected OLED iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air 6 launches near

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a new OLED iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air 6 for some time now, and it's been suggested that the new tablets will finally be unveiled within the next few weeks. One thing that often happens when we get closer to the release of a new Apple product is that it appears in a regulatory database somewhere around the world — and that appears to have happened again.

With Apple expected to unveil as many as four tablets (11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Air, and 12.9-inch IPad Air) it's notable that just new products have just appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, although it's possible that more will appear within the coming days.

However, there is some confusion about what really has appeared in that database. It was originally reported that two new iPads were shown, however, the model numbers offered up were in fact both existing models, likely batteries for existing iPad Pro models. Now it seems they are in fact new model numbers, let's unpack!

Something new is coming

The BIS entries were first spotted by 91Mobiles with the report noting that two new devices carrying the A2387 and A2386 model numbers. However, we know that A2387 relates to a battery that is already being used in Apple's existing devices. Likewise, A2386 appears to pertain to an existing device. This seems to have been a typo in the initial story. 91Mobiles now reports that the model numbers are A2836 and A2837, with the outlet again suggesting these are both new. As such, it seems we have some confirmation of at least two new iPad models very close at hand.

The new iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets are all expected to debut either later in April or early May, with the addition of the all-new 12.9-inch iPad Air perhaps the most notable.

For power users, the OLED iPad Pro will be a notable upgrade, however. The addition of new OLED displays will improve color reproduction and more, while the addition of a new M3 chip will also make these new tablets the fastest and best iPads ever.

As for the iPad Air models, we've been told to expect the tablets to sport Apple's M2 chip, upgrading over the previous M1. Some new colors could also be added to the mix here, too.

No overall design changes are expected this time out for any of these tablets, although it's been rumored Apple will move the FaceTime camera to the side of the iPads. That'll mimic the 10th-gen iPad, improving the video calling experience for those who use their tablets in landscape mode — like when connected to a keyboard and trackpad device.

Apple is also expected to announce an updated Magic Keyboard with a more sturdy construction for those who use their iPads as laptop-replacement devices. The Apple Pencil 3 is also touted, but it's as yet unclear exactly what that new stylus will have to offer despite some suggestions there could be an Apple Vision Pro component. It's also possible that future Apple Vision Pro support will require yet another Apple Pencil launch further down the line, however.