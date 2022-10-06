New next-gen iPad sneak peek comes courtesy of early case reveal

Do you need further proof Apple's likely to introduce a 10th-generation iPad in the coming days? There's a least one case maker already selling cases for the as-yet-unnamed tablet, according to MacOtaraka (opens in new tab).

ESR, a popular accessory maker, has recently launched cases for a new iPad on the Japanese Amazon store (opens in new tab). The cases suggest Apple's iconic tablet is about to get a significant design change.

As noted in previous rumors, the new iPad is likely to introduce a larger cutout for the camera module, feature Touch ID in the Power button, and offer a magnetic charger for an Apple Pencil on one of the sides. The new iPad should also feature an A14 chip, 5G, and USB-C. These changes should align the budget iPad with the current iPad Air and iPad Pro.

No event

(Image credit: ESR)

There are various Apple products expected to get updates this month. However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, there won't be an event to introduce them. Instead, Apple's likely to send out press releases announcing new product updates.

Besides a new iPad, Cupertino will probably reveal M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis.

In recent years, Apple has released most budget iPads in the fall. The current model, for example, was launched in September 2021. The seventh- and eighth-generation models were released in September 2019 and September 2020, respectively. Although the fourth-generation iPad was also released in the fall, the others, including the first-generation model in 2010, arrived in the spring.

If the 2022 iPad rumors are correct, it will represent the first time there are no Apple tablets with a Lightning port since the iPad 3 was launched in 2012.

The last time Apple didn't hold an October press event was in 2019. In 2020, the company had events in October and November. The company used last year's October event, "Unleashed," to announce new MacBook Pro models, the Apple Music Voice Plan, new HomePod mini color options, and the third-generation AirPods.