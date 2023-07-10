Save up to $100 on these discounted iPads in this early Prime Day deal bonanza

Amazon Prime Day kicks off this week, but there are already some great deals to be found on all your favorite tech, if you know where to look.

Right now, we're seeing great prices on three of Apple's best iPads, the iPad 9th generation, the 10th generation, and the iPad mini.

The latter has a fantastic 20% discount, with a saving of $100 on the base price of $499, now just $399. Likewise, the 10th-gen iPad is down to $399, and the 9th-gen iPad is just $269. While that might not be the best price we've seen on that last one, it's still incredible value for an entry-level tablet. With its Home Button and headphone jack, it's perfect for kids and those who are new to tablet and touchscreen technology.

Early Prime Day iPad deals

iPad 9th gen | $329 $269 at Amazon This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen on this tablet, but $269 for an iPad is a steal any way of the week. It still has a handy chip inside, a nice display, and a headphone jack, making it perfect for kids, car journeys, the elderly, and more. Price check: Apple $329| B&H Photo $319 | Best Buy $329

If you move fast, you can get a brand new iPad for less and avoid the Prime Day rush. Our pick of the bunch here is the iPad 10th gen, just because of how generous this discount is on one of Apple's newer products. The mini is a great choice for people who want a tiny tablet for on-the-go.

If you're in the hunt for something heftier, the best Prime Day iPad deals also include savings on the iPad Air and impressive iPad Pro.