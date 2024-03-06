Save up to $150 off two of our favorite iPads — iPad Air and iPad 10 at their lowest prices ever

It’s possible that the iPad Air 5 might be replaced with a new version at some point soon, but until then, there’s a massive $150 discount on the tablet bringing it down to its lowest price ever. That brings the iPad down to a record low of $449, making it the same price as the 10th gen iPad if you were to head over to the Apple Store.

If you avoid the Apple Store, however, you can also grab the 10th gen iPad for another stellar deal, with $100 off. That makes the newest iPad in the lineup only $349, another absolute blinder of a deal.

iPads for less

iPad Air 5 | $599 $449 at Amazon This deal lops $150 off the full price of the iPad Air 5 for its lowest price ever. We’ve seen this price only recently, and while there are rumors that we could see some kind of replacement soon, we can’t see the price dropping any more than this. That’s on all the colors, too — you’re spoilt for choice.

iPad 10th gen | $449 $349 at Amazon The 10th gen is the latest iPad to come from Cupertino, and this deal makes for an excellent saving. There’s $100 off at the moment, plummeting the iPad down to its lowest price ever. We’ve had this price for a little while now, but given they can often rise without rhyme or reason, we’d say its worth getting one as soon as possible.

We love iPads here at iMore, and these two are some of our favorites. We like the iPad Air for its laptop-grade M1 processor and stunning 10.9-inch screen, and new design that brought more iPads in line with the then-new iPad Pro design language.

We like the 10th gen for its color selection and horizontal camera setup — it’s never been more comfortable to FaceTime Granny when you don’t have to hold your iPad at a weird angle during the call.

Both iPads are are some of the best iPads around, and while there could be new iPads on the horizon that bring some pretty impressive new features (A 13-inch iPad Air, anyone?), these prices make for the perfect time to pick up an iPad.