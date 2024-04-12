The excellent iPad Air is at its lowest price ever, again — but there's one good reason not to pick up this deal

For a long time, the iPad Air has been the best iPad for everyone, balancing a great price with some wicked performance. Now, that price has just dropped to become even better — although in this case, we’d say give it a miss, for now.

You can currently grab yourself an iPad at Amazon for $449, a grand saving of $150 for its lowest price ever. Peeking over the horizon, however, are the new iPad models, and while they’re not going to save you any money directly when they launch, they might make this current model even cheaper when Apple releases them to shelves.

The iPad Air’s lowest price ever — and you shouldn’t buy one

iPad Air 5 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09V3JJT5D%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $599 $449 at Amazon This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the iPad Air 5, with a whopping saving of $150 on the iPad. We’d still say wait a few weeks to watch that price drop even more — or so that you can be tempted by the next model’s upgrades.

The iPad Air is a great tablet, and we’re not saying you shouldn’t ever buy one. Nor are we saying you should wait for the new version so that you can buy the latest and greatest iPad (although the iPad Air 6 is looking and sounding more exciting with each new rumor). No, we’re saying that while this saving is very good, it might get even better as retailers look to clear the shelves of the old model when the new ones come out — and that means even better savings.

Don’t let the new ones put you off buying an iPad Air 5 outright, as the M1-powered tablet is still an excellent performer. The screen is big and beautiful, the chassis slim and portable, and the camera is perfectly fine for some quick snaps. It’s still a great tablet, but you should wait for the price to drop even more as the new ones come out in what could be only a matter of weeks.