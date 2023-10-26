The iPad Air just matched its lowest price ever in this early Black Friday deal

As we reach under a month until Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the price on one of the most popular iPads ever — the M1-powered iPad Air. While the deal doesn’t bring a new lowest price, it does chop $100 off the price for what is its previous lowest price.

That means you can get an iPad powered by a laptop chip for much less than before, and it’s not even Black Friday yet. Nice.

iPad Air lowest price

iPad Air M1 | $599 $499 at Amazon The iPad Air is over a year old now, but it’s still a very speedy, useful tablet. This remains the lowest price we’ve ever seen the tablet and saves you a healthy $100. That’s a good saving no matter how you spin it.

The iPad Air with M1 was released in early 2022 to much fanfare — mostly because it used the M-designated Apple silicon that had previously been reserved for MacBooks and iMacs. It rivaled the iPad Pro models in power, only lagging behind in display tech and the cameras on the back.

Getting an iPad Air at any reduction is helpful, but this deal remains one of the best ways to get a powerful tablet at a great price. That makes it half the price of the 12-inch Pro, and a cool $300 less than the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Buying an iPad just before Black Friday — a good idea?

Buying anything before Black Friday is a slightly risky move — after all, the biggest sale of the year often has some incredible deals to help you save money on new devices. The iPad Air is just one device that might be reduced over Black Friday to a new lowest price, or it might not.

This $100 saving is good enough to justify grabbing now. The new lowest price is unlikely to be much lower if it happens at all. That and you’ll have your iPad a month earlier, which is always good. Worried that your new iPad will be replaced with a new one soon at the Apple event — don't be, the consensus is that there aren't going to be new iPads until 2024.