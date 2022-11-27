This iPad and keyboard combo is better and $100 cheaper than any $500 laptop

Cyber Monday is always a great time to buy a laptop, and there are plenty to choose from. More than ever, the budget laptop market is really saturated, meaning there are lots of options to choose from. However, as far as I'm concerned, the only $500 laptop you should be buying this weekend is a ninth-generation iPad and a keyboard case to match.

More than ever, laptops are made to be portable and versatile, with complex folding mechanisms and more configurations than ever before. So why not buy the ultimate in versatile laptops, an iPad? Thanks to the magic of Cyber Monday, you can right now get Apple's ninth-generation iPad for just $269, and Logitech's Combo Touch keyboard for iPad at just $129, that's less than $400. Not only is this a premium protective keyboard case, but it also comes with a trackpad for ultimate laptop vibes. And of course, when you're on the go, you can remove the case and go solo with your iPad.

(opens in new tab) iPad | (Was $329) Now $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It may not be the current base model anymore, but it is still the least expensive brand-new iPad you can buy. This deal over at Amazon is now the best price that the iPad has ever been, with a substantial $60 saving. That's $10 cheaper than the previous lowest price.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Combo Touch iPad (7th, 8th and 9th generation) Keyboard Case | (Was $149) Now $129at Amazon (opens in new tab) The iPad is an amazing tablet, but becomes more like little a MacBook with this keyboard case. The keyboard part is detachable and it features a large trackpad. It's super easy to pair it with your iPad and then you're good to go.

iPad deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

Logitech's Combo comes with a precision trackpad that supports multi-touch gestures, the keys are backlit and there's a full row of iOS shortcut keys too. The keyboard is also detachable, so you can use the iPad with just the case and kickstand whenever you're not working. If you're a student or looking to get connected with a laptop on Cyber Monday, then choose a device that's faster and easier to use.

As noted, this type of bundle deal isn't excluded to Apple's ninth-generation iPad. You could also do this with the iPad Air and iPad Pro, check them out in our Cyber Monday iPad deals here, and the rest of our best Cyber Monday Apple deals.