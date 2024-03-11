You can still save $80 on an iPad 10th gen for that lowest-ever price — but there's a secret to getting the money off

There is a massive deal on the iPad 10th gen currently at Amazon — although if you go to the product page on Amazon now, you’d be mistaken for thinking that the saving is no longer available.

It is still there, but you have to look harder at the page. There’s a small coupon tick box under the price tag: Click that and you’ll get the $80 saving so that you can enjoy the continued lowest price ever for the mid-range iPad.

iPad 10th gen | $429 $349 at Amazon This deal retains the lowest price that we’ve seen on this iPad, although you do need to do some extra work before you can get the saving. There’s a coupon tickbox that you need to click before you get the deal here, although once you’ve clicked it and added the iPad to your shopping cart you’ll find the saving reduced from the price before you checkout.

The iPad 10th gen is one of the best iPads for a reason, packing in a lovely 10.9-inch screen, and powerful A14 Bionic chip. It’s not as potent as the more expensive Air or Pro models, but it brings plenty to the table that makes it well worth the asking price.

For one, it’s moved the front-facing camera to the side of the device so that you can more easily have FaceTime calls in landscape mode. There’s support for the Apple Pencil 1st gen and Apple Pencil USB-C for the artists in the crowd, and the USB-C port on the bottom lets it fit in with Apple’s current range of devices. Take this on holiday with your iPhone 15, for example, and you’ll only need one cable.

This is still the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the 10th gen iPad, and while there are rumored new iPads on the horizon, we can’t see it dropping again in the future. If you’re looking for a new iPad right now, or if you’ve had your eye on one for a little while, then now’s the time to drop the hammer.