Apple announced many new software updates at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Some of the best new features are coming to the iPad with iPadOS 16. I've had a short opportunity to take the first iPadOS 16 developers beta out for a test drive. I'll be digging deeper into the operating system in the coming weeks and months. I've quickly identified my favorite iPadOS 16 features and a few things I'm concerned about, at least for now. Take a look.



Stage Manager

Pretty much the same reasons I'm excited about Stage Manager on Mac are the ones that make me excited about its entry on iPad. The new feature provides a fresh way to multitask on the tablet. In this case, for the first time, you can have overlapping windows in a single view. The feature should make it easier to switch between apps and create the perfect workspace since you can also resize apps. I'm all for bringing more organization tools to my iPad Air, and I can't wait to spend more time testing Stage Manager in the coming days. At least for now, it looks like my favorite new feature across two separate platforms, iPad and Mac. Still, it won't be available on all the best iPads, as you can read below. Weather App I want someone at Apple to explain why the native Weather App hasn't arrived on the iPad until now. It's a no-brainer. This should have happened before. Regardless, thank you, Apple; it's about time. Desktop-class Apps