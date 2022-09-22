iPhone 11 Colors: Which color is best for you in 2022

The iPhone 11 is available in six breathtaking colors, including an all-new purple and green. These phones are identical in every other way, other than the external color. You can go traditional and select the black or white model or try one of the new ones. Whatever you do, make a selection that matches your personality and enjoy!

Always a winner

The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone is always easy to recognize with its beautiful crimson perfectly surrounding the iconic Apple logo on the back of the device. On the iPhone 11, things are even better next to the all-new dual-camera system that adds another layer of perfection.

With this model, you get a great phone and have the benefit of knowing you've also given it to a great cause. It's a win-win that no other phone can provide.

Red is nice. (PRODUCT)RED is even nicer!

A safe choice

You can't go wrong with the iPhone 11 in white. Perhaps it's not the sexy version out there in 2019/2020, but that's okay. It's just as powerful as all the others.

Snow White's endless choice is a great one to make.

A safe choice part two

If white isn't your fancy, but you still want to go with a safe choice, this is the one. Call it black, space black, or space gray, Apple has always produced a dark iPhone. This year's choice with the iPhone 11 is perhaps the finest to date.

No doubt, here's the one the Dark Knight would choose.

Looks like spring

You'll never be blue with the all-new green iPhone 11. More a cross between traditional green and white, this fresh model will always keep a smile on your face.

Is this perhaps the riskiest iPhone 11 color? Time will tell.

Yet another bright choice

iPhone 11 (Image credit: Apple)

Less mustard looking than the yellow found on the iPhone XR, the Yellow iPhone 11 is a solid choice if you're mostly perky each day. On those days when you aren't, consider buying a dark case!

Big Bird's choice has never looked better.

New kid

It's clear Apple is mostly pushing light, airy colors for the iPhone 11. No color shows this off more than the all-new Purple iPhone 11. Easter eggs or springtime flowers come to mind when looking at this model.