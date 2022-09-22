iPhone 11 Colors: Which color is best for you in 2022

By Bryan M Wolfe
published

The iPhone 11 is still a great phone with lots of great colors.

The iPhone 11 is available in six breathtaking colors, including an all-new purple and green. These phones are identical in every other way, other than the external color. You can go traditional and select the black or white model or try one of the new ones. Whatever you do, make a selection that matches your personality and enjoy!

(PRODUCT)RED iPhone 11

With a purpose

Every iPhone 11 (PRODUCT)RED purchase contributes directly to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. That's right; you can get a new phone and make a difference too!

White iPhone 11

Add colors with cases

It's always wintertime when you buy the iPhone 11 in white. The iconic color is still a great choice. When you're ready to add a splash, buy a new case.

Black iPhone 11

The first

The first iPhone featured a black hue. If you're the type of person that doesn't like change, this is probably the iPhone 11 for you. You can't go wrong by selecting this one.

Green iPhone 11

A minty, fresh take

Here's the first green iPhone since the iPhone 5c was announced in 2013. If you're feeling lucky, here's the handset for you.

Yellow iPhone 11

Breathe easy

Relaxing is so much easier with the oh-so-cool yellow iPhone 11. Buy this one and let the mellowing begin!

Purple iPhone 11

The newbie

If you want something completely different, get this one. It's the first purple iPhone in the history of the product.

