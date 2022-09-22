iPhone 11 Colors: Which color is best for you in 2022
The iPhone 11 is still a great phone with lots of great colors.
The iPhone 11 is available in six breathtaking colors, including an all-new purple and green. These phones are identical in every other way, other than the external color. You can go traditional and select the black or white model or try one of the new ones. Whatever you do, make a selection that matches your personality and enjoy!
With a purpose
Every iPhone 11 (PRODUCT)RED purchase contributes directly to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. That's right; you can get a new phone and make a difference too!
Add colors with cases
It's always wintertime when you buy the iPhone 11 in white. The iconic color is still a great choice. When you're ready to add a splash, buy a new case.
The first
The first iPhone featured a black hue. If you're the type of person that doesn't like change, this is probably the iPhone 11 for you. You can't go wrong by selecting this one.
A minty, fresh take
Here's the first green iPhone since the iPhone 5c was announced in 2013. If you're feeling lucky, here's the handset for you.
Breathe easy
Relaxing is so much easier with the oh-so-cool yellow iPhone 11. Buy this one and let the mellowing begin!
Always a winner
The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone is always easy to recognize with its beautiful crimson perfectly surrounding the iconic Apple logo on the back of the device. On the iPhone 11, things are even better next to the all-new dual-camera system that adds another layer of perfection.
With this model, you get a great phone and have the benefit of knowing you've also given it to a great cause. It's a win-win that no other phone can provide.
A safe choice
You can't go wrong with the iPhone 11 in white. Perhaps it's not the sexy version out there in 2019/2020, but that's okay. It's just as powerful as all the others.
A safe choice part two
If white isn't your fancy, but you still want to go with a safe choice, this is the one. Call it black, space black, or space gray, Apple has always produced a dark iPhone. This year's choice with the iPhone 11 is perhaps the finest to date.
Looks like spring
You'll never be blue with the all-new green iPhone 11. More a cross between traditional green and white, this fresh model will always keep a smile on your face.
Yet another bright choice
Less mustard looking than the yellow found on the iPhone XR, the Yellow iPhone 11 is a solid choice if you're mostly perky each day. On those days when you aren't, consider buying a dark case!
New kid
It's clear Apple is mostly pushing light, airy colors for the iPhone 11. No color shows this off more than the all-new Purple iPhone 11. Easter eggs or springtime flowers come to mind when looking at this model.