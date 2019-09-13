The iPhone 11 is available in six breathtaking colors, including an all-new purple and green. These phones are identical in every other way, other than the external color. You can go traditional and select the black or white model or try one of the new ones. Whatever you do, make a selection that matches your personality and enjoy!

With a purpose: (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 11

Every iPhone 11 (PRODUCT)RED purchase contributes directly to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. That's right; you can get a new phone and make a difference too!

from $699 at Apple

Add colors with cases: White iPhone 11

It's always wintertime when you buy the iPhone 11 in white. The iconic color is still a great choice. When you're ready to add a splash, buy a new case.

from $699 at Apple

The first: Black iPhone 11

The first iPhone featured a black hue. If you're the type of person that doesn't like change, this is probably the iPhone 11 for you. You can't go wrong by selecting this one.

from $699 at Apple

A minty, fresh take: Green iPhone 11

Here's the first green iPhone since the iPhone 5c was announced in 2013. If you're feeling lucky, here's the handset for you.

from $699 at Apple

Breathe easy: Yellow iPhone 11

Relaxing is so much easier with the oh-so-cool yellow iPhone 11. Buy this one and let the mellowing begin!

from $699 at Apple

The newbie: Purple iPhone 11

If you want something completely different, get this one. It's the first purple iPhone in the history of the product.

from $699 at Apple

Decision time

We'll always have a special place in our hearts for Apple's (PRODUCT)RED products, so this remains our favorite with the iPhone 11. Your purchase goes for a good cause and let's be honest, the red looks marvelous, no? For a fresh take, consider the green or purple model.

Regardless, if you're in the market for a new iPhone, any of these is do. The iPhone 11 is sure to be the most popular Apple handset of 2019/2019 because of its great price and terrific hues. Happy shopping.

