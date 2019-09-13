The iPhone 11 is available in six breathtaking colors, including an all-new purple and green. These phones are identical in every other way, other than the external color. You can go traditional and select the black or white model or try one of the new ones. Whatever you do, make a selection that matches your personality and enjoy!

Decision time

We'll always have a special place in our hearts for Apple's (PRODUCT)RED products, so this remains our favorite with the iPhone 11. Your purchase goes for a good cause and let's be honest, the red looks marvelous, no? For a fresh take, consider the green or purple model.

Regardless, if you're in the market for a new iPhone, any of these is do. The iPhone 11 is sure to be the most popular Apple handset of 2019/2019 because of its great price and terrific hues. Happy shopping.

