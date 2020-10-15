Like millions of others, I can't wait to get my hands on the latest iPhone in the coming weeks. With the hours ticking by, I still haven't decided whether to pre-order the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro tomorrow, October 16, or wait until November 6 and go with an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Regardless of the model, my new iPhone will arrive in the tiniest box to date. The reason? For the first time, Apple isn't shipping its top-selling product with EarPods or a power adapter. The underlying reason Apple did this is sound and makes sense. And yet, it could lead to some confusion for some buyers. It's the right move As Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President, Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives noted during this week's iPhone 12 event, removing the traditional accessories from all iPhone boxes from now on was made for environmental reasons. You may recall the company wants all of its products to be carbon neutral by 2030. Prime Day may have ended, but these 25 deals are still available now! She explained, "Apple customers already have over 700 million pairs of Lightning headphones … and there are also over 2 billion Apple power adapters out in the world." Further, by removing the two accessories (and shrinking the size of the iPhone boxes), Jackson claims Apple will cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to taking 450,000 cars off the road per year.

Apple's a terrific company led by brilliant people. For example, Jackson served as President Barack Obama's Environmental Protection Agency administrator before making her leap to Apple. Because of this, I have no reason to believe the numbers mentioned above are anything but 100% accurate. And yet, Apple made two other accessory-related changes to iPhone that serve as a reminder that Apple is also the largest publicly-traded company globally. As such, the decisions it makes aren't solely to make the world a cleaner place. The entire iPhone 12 series and repackaged iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone XR ship with a USB-C to Lightning cable. Previous devices (excluding the now-retired) iPhone 11 Pro shipped with a Lightning to USB-A cable. This change may be perceived as big or small, depending on your situation, and also help Apple make some extra cash. The Good For years, MacBook users have grown increasingly annoyed that they couldn't charge iPhones or iPads using their laptops without a dongle. Apple's decision to ship a USB-C to Lightning cable means more users can now go this route without making an additional purchase. Further, the new iPhones (like the iPhone 8 and later) also support Qi wireless charging technology. This decision means the charging pad sitting near your desk will work with your new iPhone, regardless of which cable ships with the new handset.

Finally, there's the flexibility in knowing that your older iPhone accessories will work with your iPhone 12. For iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max customers, this means being able to use the 18W USB-C Power Adapter that came with your device. If you're coming from older devices, including the iPhone 11, you can use an existing Lightning to USB cable and 5W Power Adapter. If you're a 2020 iPad Pro user, you can charge your new iPhone 12 using the tablet's 18W USB-C Power Adapter. The upcoming iPad Air (2020) comes with a 20W USB-C Power Adapter, which you can also use with your new handset. The Bad Here's where Apple's environmental halo shifts to the side ever-so-slightly. By shipping a USB-C-to-Lightning cable with new iPhones, Apple is also encouraging users to embrace new technology. For most, this will inevitably add to the cost of the device. As noted just a few lines above, if the only Apple device currently in your home is an iPhone 11 or earlier, you can stick with the Lightning to USB cable/5W Power Adapter combination and go on with your day. And yet, doing so will mean not taking advantage of fast-charging technology that allows you to charge your new device up to 50% in about 30 minutes. For this, you need to purchase a 20W USB-C adapter or higher from Apple ($19) or a third-party.

And then, there's the brand-spanking-new (and phenomenal looking) MagSafe wireless charging opportunity that's exclusive to the iPhone 12 series. MagSafe snaps to the back of the new iPhones using built-in magnets, allowing you to charge up to 15W. MagSafe also supports Qi charging, so you can use it to wirelessly charge the iPhone 8 or later, plus AirPods models with a wireless charging case. To do so, you'll need to separately purchase the MagSafe Charger ($39) or MagSafe Duo Charger, or a third-party solution, plus a USB-C adapter. Finally, if you go this route, Apple will also try to entice you with one of its new silicone, leather, and clear cases (starting at $49), or iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe ($59). Bottom Line Apple's decision to no longer ship EarPods or a power adapter with new iPhones was the correct one. Doing so lowers Apple's environmental footprint and serves as another step in its quest to make only carbon-neutral products by 2030. And remember, Apple also removed the charging brick from the Apple Watch Series 6 last month, which also let it introduce a smaller box.