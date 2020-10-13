All five iPhone 12 colors have leaked online ahead of the big Apple special event that was supposed to unveil them later today. Say hello to iPhone 12 in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White.

All of the images were posted to social media by Evan Blass and it's a pretty safe bet that these are exactly what we're going to see be announced later today.

These iPhones will see the return to a flat-sided design akin to the one we loved back on the iPhone 4, 4s, 5, and 5s days and it can't come soon enough. The inclusion of Apple's speedy A14 processor and a new OLED screen should make iPhone 12 an impressive device. Now we just need to know what it will cost to get it into our pockets.

I would go so far as to say that some of these iPhone 12 colors would be welcome in the iPhone 12 Pro lineup. I know I'd absolutely be here for any form of red iPhone 12 Pro. Wouldn't you?

Don't forget to watch today's event to see what Apple has in store, too!