iPhone 12 Pro colors: Which should you buy?

With the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple introduced four new colors for these top-of-the-line devices. The newest color, Pacific Blue, is the one that will turn heads this time around, replacing the previous Midnight Green of the iPhone 11 Pro series. The Pacific Blue colorway joins the classic Graphite, Silver, and Gold colors for the iPhone 12 Pro lineup.

The Gold iPhone 12 Pro is another elegant choice. This year's gold finish is slightly lighter than the one Apple has used on past handsets. As usual, it's a winner.

New lineup, new color

It's not very often when Apple offers a new finish for its top-tier iPhones. We've been living with three colors — Silver, Gold, and some dark black variation — for years. This year, we got lucky with Apple's introduction of the Pacific Blue model for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Slightly different than the Blue iPhone 12 that also debuted, this model should look great on your next power walk or social distancing trip to the office.

Pacific Blue is a new iPhone color, and for a lot of us, that's all we need to know. It doesn't even matter whether we actually like the color or not. But don't worry. It's nothing wild. It's an understated darker shade of blue. Plus, plenty of the best iPhone 12 Pro cases will suit the new Pacific Blue color nicely!

If you buy a new iPhone every year, you probably also buy the new color when available, so what are you waiting for? Get Pacific Blue right now.

Go dark

The Graphite iPhone 12 Pro is an excellent choice that works well with a range of cases. Understated yet commanding, Graphite replaces Space Gray as the iPhone Pro's darkest model in the lineup. It's elegant. It's the little black dress of iPhones. It goes with everything but doesn't distract from your personal style. If you're the kind of person that tends to shy away from flashy fashion but wants your iPhone to show off your power moves, the Graphite model will match your suit and your workout wear perfectly.

When you can't decide which iPhone 12 Pro color to buy, select this one. It's never the wrong choice.

Pure and bright

Silver, like Graphite, is a classic color. The white backside looks like white satin gloves. If you ever thought white was boring, this beauty will change your mind. It's rich like vanilla ice cream and clean-looking like an Apple Store. It's an Apple design through and through. It's got a little bit more of a "wow factor" than the Graphite model, so if you like to turn heads but don't like to show off, Silver is more your speed. It balances the line between classic and eye-catching. It also looks especially good with some of the more fashionable iPhone 12 Pro cases.

We'll always love the Silver finish for Apple products. It's a practical choice each year.

Sophistication

Gold is definitely the flashiest color of this group. It's definitely a show-off—that gorgeous yellow glint sparkling at you from afar. If you feel like a queen, this is a queen's iPhone. It's not wild, though. It's more akin to a thin gold necklace or a small pair of diamond earrings. Just enough flash to make people look, but not so much that your friends start questioning your choices. If you want to be noticed but like to do so in a subtle way ("Oh, me? You noticed my gold iPhone? Why thank you."), the Gold iPhone hits the sweet spot without being over-the-top.

Put the bling in your iPhone without putting out a bad vibe with the Gold iPhone 12 Pro.

What's your iPhone 12 Pro color?

Each iPhone 12 Pro on this list is the same on the inside. And yet, choosing the perfect color is an essential part of the buying process.

The Graphite iPhone 12 Pro is probably the one to pick for most folks. Like Black and Space Gray iPhones before it, the Graphite iPhone 12 Pro is smooth and iconic. If you're looking for something brand new and different, nothing beats the Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro. It's nearly as dark as the graphite version, but this one is the head-turning model of the year.

Looking for something more ordinary? If the color isn't important to you or you dislike the Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro's newness, consider the Silver iPhone Pro or Gold iPhone Pro. Both finishes are simply gorgeous and ready for close-ups!

Whatever color you decide, happy shopping and enjoy your new iPhone!