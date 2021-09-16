There was certainly a lot announced at Apple's California Streaming event, including the iPhone 13. Honestly, though, I'm always excited for a new iPhone because I upgrade every year (thank you, iPhone Upgrade Program), but I was still excited to see what Apple had up its sleeves at the event. And to be quite frank, I am not disappointed, at least not when it comes to the iPhone 13 (the Apple Watch Series 7 is a different story, though). Here's why I'm overall fairly excited for the iPhone 13, which is sure to be the best iPhone yet. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are equals

When the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max came out, both devices were equals in terms of camera. The only real differences were battery life and screen size, of course. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more I always go with the "Pro" device because I like to have the best features in my smartphone, especially the camera, that I'll be using daily for at least the next year. When the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max debuted, I was highly disappointed that I wouldn't be getting the "best" camera on my iPhone 12 Pro, just because I opted for the smaller Pro because the larger one is unusable for me as I get cramps from using it (I have tiny hands). While Apple didn't explicitly say this, one of the things I'm most happy about with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is that they're back to being equals in the camera department. This means the same sensors across all three camera lenses, Sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS), 3x optical zoom in and 2x optical zoom out with 6x optical zoom range, Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, and all the extras. Once again, the only real differences between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the screen size and battery life. Seriously, making one Pro version better than the other, despite actual reasons why someone may not want the gigantic phone, was the worst. Let's not do that again, Apple. ProMotion display

I have no experience with any Android devices that have 120Hz refresh rate displays, but it's exciting that the iPhone 13 Pro is finally getting it with ProMotion. It's definitely a feature that is aimed more for the super tech-literate crowd, and the average joe may not fully understand it or even notice, but I'm happy that we finally have it (and the rumors can be put to rest). It's like when the Retina display first came out. I thought the original iPhone screen was fine, and then when you went to a Retina screen, the difference was obvious, and you couldn't go back. Sometimes I don't think I have the best eyesight for these kinds of things, but I'm eager to see the dynamic ProMotion display in action. Smaller notch

I've never liked the notch since the iPhone X. It always seemed bigger than it needs to be, thus taking away valuable information in the status bar, such as battery percentage. Finally, with the iPhone 13, the notch is shrinking horizontally (though it seems to be a little bit taller), and I can't rejoice enough. Yes! It may not be the hole-punch design you'll find on Android devices (and I honestly don't mind the look, to be fair), but we're getting there. Baby steps, right? New colors