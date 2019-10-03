It was a sad day when Apple ditched Touch ID for the more advanced Face ID. But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the fingerprint sensor could return to the iPhone in 2020 — and it'll be more advanced than ever.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is developing an in-screen fingerprint sensor for as early as its 2020 iPhones, though the report warns the timeline may slip to the company's 2021 iPhone refresh.

Bloomberg notes that some of Apple's biggest rivals have introduced devices with in-display fingerprint readers, including Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

We've heard reports before about Apple possibly introducing an iPhone with both Touch ID and Face ID. Apparently, Touch ID will be added back to the iPhone as a matter of convenience and authentication when making purchases and signing into apps.

Bloomberg's report claims Apple suppliers have proven in-screen Touch ID can work inside the iPhone, but "the company has not managed to mass-produce it yet." If Apple is unable to figure things out, an iPhone with an in-display fingerprint sensor may not arrive until 2021.

In addition to Bloomberg's report, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said an iPhone with an in-display fingerprint sensor wouldn't be released until 2021, not 2020. Either way, it sounds like an iPhone with both Touch ID and Face ID is coming.