iPhone Xs + Max storage size: Should you get 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB?

If all you do is text, stream, and access web portals, you'll probably be able to live on 64GB. If you shoot 4K 60 fps video, download all your media, and want tons of apps, 512GB might be the blessing you've been waiting for. Either way, you're going to want to choose the best iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max storage capacity to fit your needs. Here's what you need to consider!





Price per gigabyte breakdowns

Many products are segmented from entry level to standard to premium. Appliances, gadgets, even food brands. Entry level gets you in the door and premium is for those who want or need more. Apple could segment iPhones based on processor speed or color but the company prefers storage size. It's easy for everyone to understand: More money buys you more storage.

For iPhone X or iPhone 8, rather than the traditional three storage tiers, Apple is only offering two:

iPhone XS, full price:

64GB: $999 or $15.61 per GB

256GB: $1149 or $4.49 per GB

512GB: $1359 or $2.65 per GB

iPhone XS Plus, full price:

64GB: $1099 or $17.17 per GB

256GB: $1249 or $4.88 per GB

512GB: $1449 or $2.83 per GB

So, the lowest priced iPhones are just that, but the premium models give you far, far more gigabyte bang for your buck.

If you can't afford anything more, 64GB gets you in the door.

If you want the best value for your money, 512GB is it. Especially on the non-Max iPhone XS.

Local vs. Cloud storage

Apple's iCloud gives you free, unlimited storage for all your iTunes stuff. That includes iBooks, music, movies, TV shows, and apps. You also get 5GB of additional storage for backups, data, and photos. You can purchase more iCloud storage if you need it, and Apple has just dropped expanded their paid tiers:

5GB - Free

50GB: $0.99/month

200GB: $2.99/month

2TB: $9.99/month

iCloud integrates with iOS and macOS and otherwise keeps all your stuff connected and collected. Thanks to some really intelligent nearline management, iCloud can help make sure you're recent and frequently accessed content is instantly available, and your older and infrequently accessed content is only a tap and a download away when you need it.

If you prefer other solutions, there's also built-in storage provider support for Dropbox, One Drive, Google Drive, and more. They also all tie right into the iOS 12 Files app.

The Cloud still can't take the place of lots of on-device storage — you can't shoot 4K video straight to the cloud, for example — but it can help you get the most of what you have.

If you use a lot of cloud services you may be able to eek the most out of 64GB.

If you don't use or like the cloud, you'll want to stick with 256GB.

If you're a digital pack rat, and only local will do, maybe you need 512GB.





Photos and videos