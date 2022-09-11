Apple "actively testing" iPhone hardware subscription, could launch later this year, says Gurman

Apple recently released the iPhone 14 series of phones, and the phones will start reaching consumers soon. However, one rumored iPhone service didn't debut at the event. Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter had said that we might see an iPhone hardware subscription service via Apple One at this event, which didn't debut. However, he is now reporting that the service is being actively tested, and we might see it launch later this year.

He detailed Apple's remaining 2022 plans in his latest Power On newsletter. In addition to Apple's plans to release multiple iPad and Mac upgrades at the October event, we might also see Apple launch the iPhone hardware subscription service later this year.

Apple's iPhone hardware subscription could tie into Apple One and AppleCare

(Image credit: Apple)

Mark Gurman had first revealed Apple's plans to launch an iPhone subscription service back in March, and said it could launch at the recently-held iPhone event. Gurman is saying that we may see the service offered via Apple One, and come with AppleCare.

He explained how it won't be the same as a payment plan, saying, "The program would differ from an installment program in that the monthly charge wouldn’t be the price of the device split across 12 or 24 months. Rather, it would be a yet-to-be-determined monthly fee that depends on which device the user chooses."

Apple is apparently considering letting users upgrade to a newer model when new iPhones are launched. Gurman says Apple is actively testing this service and it could launch either later this year or next year.

Given the subscription model, it would make sense to offer AppleCare+ bundled to pad the device wear-and-tear and repair costs, since Apple would still own the device. It could arrive at the Apple October event, but Gurman isn't making a completely firm call on a 2022 release.