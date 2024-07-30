Apple just accidentally revealed 8 new unreleased iPhones, 8 new Macs, and 4 new iPads

Apple just released the first Developer Betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, macOS 15.1, and more. While most of the attention has rightfully been on the first Apple Intelligence features appearing, it appears that Apple has casually revealed the models for a whole slate of upcoming devices.

In some code found in iOS 18 by MacRumors contributor Aaron, we can see references to four models for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series. While it doesn't tell us anything about the specific devices, we do know that the iPhone line-up will look pretty similar to how it currently does. If there's a Slim model or an Ultra model, it'll replace a current iPhone rather than being an additional option.

Apple just casually leaking the iPhone 16 and 17 models in macOS 15.1 https://t.co/s6x8z4wOCe pic.twitter.com/xqapCabv0aJuly 30, 2024

In addition to these upcoming iPhone models, there are also a bunch of iPads and Macs on the way. Per the code, we can see that four new iPad models are on the way, alongside 8 unreleased Macs. The model numbers suggest that 6 of these unreleased Macs will have the M4 chipset in some variant, while the other two will pack the next generation (presumably M5). And all of the iPad models will likely use the M5 chipset as well, per the model numbers.

Of course, we're trying to get some additional context from very limited information. Things may change between now and release, or Apple might be using different model numbers for devices with the same chipsets.

When should we expect these upcoming devices from Apple?

If Apple sticks to its familiar release cadence the new iPhones will be announced in September, likely alongside the release of the iOS 18 software update for existing iPhone owners.

There should also be two new Apple wearables launching around the same time. Rumors suggest that the Apple Watch X and the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 will debut in September alongside the new iPhones.

More from iMore