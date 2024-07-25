iPhone 16 colors: What's in and what's out for 2024?

When it comes to buying an iPhone we all know the most important choice you have to make is picking a color. So what iPhone 16 colors can we expect from the lineup this year?

Each year Apple rolls out several shades of its regular iPhone, often in more vibrant and eye-catching colors. Meanwhile, it reserves darker shades (which some consider more premium-looking) for the “Pro” iPhone. We expect this year to be no different. So what are the leaks and rumors saying in terms of the colors we can expect for both models this year?

Here’s everything we know about the iPhone 16’s color options so far.

iPhone 16 colors

In April it was reported that the iPhone 16 would feature the same color-infused back glass as the iPhone 15 . That’s both good and bad news. As we noted in our iPhone 15 review , the frosted matte finish of the iPhone 15 feels absolutely delightful and is a huge step up from previous designs. However, the colors are very muted, so unless you buy the black, you’re really getting a lightly tinted shade of white.

As to what colors specifically we can expect, the current iPhone 15 ships in Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black. A report in April suggested the new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will add to that lineup with new purple and white shades on top of the existing lineup.

More recently in May, top insider Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone 16 would only ship in five colors , Black, Green, Pink, Blue, and White. That would lend some credence to the previous rumor of a White model, but there’s no sign of Purple. Kuo said Apple could follow its MacBook naming conventions and give the white option a fancy name like Starlight.

As such, it seems that Apple is retaining its Blue, Yellow, Green, and Black shades. However, the introduction of a White or Purple version, or the end of the Yellow option, remains more of a mystery.

Specific shades aside, however, it’s clear the regular iPhone will retain its brighter and more colorful palette and the popular new color-infused finish introduced last year.

iPhone 16 Pro colors

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future / Apple)

As mentioned, the iPhone 16 Pro should launch in its usual stable of more muted and premium shades. But what exactly those colors will be remains to be seen. In the same aforementioned iPhone 16 report, Ming-Chi Kuo also revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro should ship in black, white, natural titanium, and a new rose color that sounds a lot like pink, or perhaps a throwback to the popular rose gold iPhones of old.

The exact same color lineup was leaked in March too, so all the signs are pointing in the same direction when it comes to the iPhone 16 Pro color lineup. As you might have noticed, that would likely signal an end to the blue titanium color. Apple’s more premium iPhone finish lends itself more to metallic colors because of its brushed finish, so there’s hope a rose (or gold) iPhone could look pretty fantastic in this year’s lineup.

That’s everything we know about the iPhone 16’s color lineup so far. With just a few months until launch, we don’t have long to wait and find out what exactly Apple has in store.