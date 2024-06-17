Apple Pay Later is already being shut down, after only launching last year

Apple Pay Later lets users split Apple Pay payments into four installments spread over six weeks with no interest or fees, with a loan value of between $50 and $1,000. It's a similar sort of set up to Klarna or Affirm. You can apply online and in the Apple Store app for loans against purchases of iPhones and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay. Or at least you used to be able to.

The Cupertino giant has decided to pull the plug on its "buy now, pay later" service, which only launched last year. So, if you were hoping to use it for a bit longer, tough luck. As of today, Apple Pay Later is no more.

But don’t worry, Apple isn't just leaving you high and dry. At WWDC 2024, Apple announced some new features coming to Apple Pay later this year. Instead of Apple Pay Later, you’ll now have the joy of accessing instalment loans through your credit or debit cards. Even better, this isn’t limited to just the US – it’s going global.

How will it work?

Apple gave an official statement to 9to5Mac explaining that starting later this year, you’ll be able to grab instalment loans offered through your credit and debit cards, and also from lenders like Affirm when you’re checking out with Apple Pay. Essentially, Apple is expanding flexible payment options globally, in partnership with Apple Pay-enabled banks and lenders.

For those currently entangled with Apple Pay Later loans, fear not. You can still manage and pay off your loans through the Wallet app as you always have.

Apple Wallet and Apple Pay broadly went unmentioned during the WWDC 2024 keynote. However, Apple did announce new Apple Pay features including the ability to redeem rewards. A new Tap to Cash feature now lets users send and receive Apple Cash simply by holding two iPhones together. Tickets in Apple Wallet now display a richer sweep of information including stadium details for events like concerts and sports fixtures. Finally, Apple Pay can now be used across operating systems on the web, which is exciting for users who either don’t use a Mac or prefer not to use Safari to browse the web. Windows users and Safari-avoiders alike will now have the opportunity to pay for goods using Apple Pay on their iPhones thanks to these handy scannable codes, providing merchants adopt the system on their end. You can download the iOS 18 beta now to try out the latest OS for yourself, although we don't recommend this. Otherwise, it’ll be released to the public later this year, likely in September alongside the iPhone 16.

More from iMore