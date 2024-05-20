Apple will now offer you more for your iPhone if you’re upgrading to iPhone 15 — but only for a limited time

If you’re looking for an excuse to upgrade your iPhone, now might be the perfect time. Until June 3, you can pick up the best iPhone right now, a shiny new iPhone 15 , or even an older iPhone 14 , for less by trading in your old iPhone.

From today May 20, If you go to your local Apple Store or visit the Apple Store online , you can trade in your old iPhone to get any of the iPhones Apple currently sells. Where some prices have gone down, most of the recent Pro models have seen increases.

The prices for iPhone are as follows:

iPhone 14 Pro Max — Up to $650 (+30)

iPhone 14 Pro — Up to $530 (+10)

iPhone 14 Plus — Up to $430 (-20)

iPhone 14 — Up to $380 (-20)

iPhone 13 Pro Max — Up to $460 (+40)

iPhone 13 Pro — Up to $380 (-40)

iPhone 13 — Up to $320 (0)

iPhone 13 mini — Up to $300 (0)

iPhone SE (3rd generation) — Up to $170 (+10)

iPhone 12 Pro Max — Up to $370 (0)

iPhone 12 Pro — Up to $300 (0)

iPhone 12 — Up to $220 (0)

iPhone 12 mini — Up to $200 (+20)

iPhone SE (2nd generation) — Up to $90 (+20)

iPhone 11 Pro Max — Up to $300 (+30)

iPhone 11 Pro — Up to $250 (+30)

iPhone 11 — Up to $200 (-80)

Terms and conditions

Given the increase, the iPhones most worth upgrading here are the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you wanted an iPhone 15, with a USB-C port and gorgeous aesthetic, it would only cost you $150 after trading in your iPhone 14 Pro Max .

However, it’s worth noting that all these prices say “up to”. This is because Apple only offers you the maximum trade-in value for your items when they are in good condition and in the largest storage options. Scratches, cracks, and other forms of damage will bring down the amount you get for it so make sure to give your iPhone a good clean and inspection before sending it off.

