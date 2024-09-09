Apple's MagSafe just got a big upgrade to complement iPhone 16 – it's even faster

Apple just announced the new iPhone 16 series. While the latest iPhones are the biggest focus, Apple saved a surprise MagSafe announcement until the end.

MagSafe is faster than ever, perfectly complementing the new iPhone 16 Pro and ready to compete with the best charging stands. A new puck gives even faster charging speeds – up from 15W to 25W. It also supports the new Qi2 charging standard, which is being rolled out across lots of new smartphones.

Plugging in your iPhone and leaving it to charge on your nightstand is so last decade. Why have it laying flat, useless while it charges, when you can have it standing up, acting like a bedside clock? MagSafe only makes the whole thing easier even, as you can use an arm to keep that iPhone suspended for an even better look at the clock while it is in Standby mode.

What was announced at the iPhone 16 event?

The iPhone 16 launch event saw plenty of announcements from Apple. There's a new Camera Control on the new iPhones, which gives better access to taking photos and videos. The screens across the line-up are better than ever, and more durable. Apple is showing a fondness to new colors this year, with plenty of options to pick from.

Apple Watch Series 10 was a big upgrade, with a bigger screen than ever before. The body is the slimmest it's ever been, things are faster on the inside, and moves the antennas to the backside of the case. Apple Watch Ultra 2 got a new colour option, and a third-gen Apple Watch SE never materialized.

AirPods also saw some big changes. AirPods 4 gain active noise cancellation, and launch an even cheaper $129 model without ANC. AirPods Max get a minor refresh with USB-C and new colours, while AirPods Pro 2 got a third iteration with new hearing tech added.

