Best iPhone 14 Pro wallet cases 2022
Protect your case and carry your favorite cards too.
Carrying around an iPhone and a separate wallet doesn't always make sense. For those instances, consider a leather case for your smartphone. These impressive iPhone 14 Pro cases come in various styles and colors, some more expensive than others. Find the one that matches your look, offers the card and cash room you need, and be on your way. You'll be happy you did as each will provide you with years of protection and enjoyment. The most challenging question when deciding is what color to buy.
Carry your iPhone 14 Pro, bank cards, and cash in one accessory
Leave the wallet at home.
Sophisticated vegetable-tanned full-grain Horween leather surrounds your iPhone 14 Pro in luxury and offers up to 10-foot drop protection. In addition, you can stow up to three cards plus cash in this convenient folio-style case.
Awesome grip
With room for three cards plus some cash, this case offers high-grip textured sides and is ultra-lightweight featuring durable construction. Unfortunately, this case doesn't support wireless and MagSafe chargers.
Always a winner
One of the first cases to arrive with new iPhones, the Spigen Slim Armor provides absolute protection with dual layers and air cushion technology. It offers an external card slot that holds up to two cards. This case doesn't support wireless charging.
RFID blocking
The SHIELDON iPhone 14 Pro case offers genuine cowhide leather, which is available in various colors. It includes room for three cards and cash. Offers RFID blocking technology.
Pebbled genuine leather
Offering storage for up to three credit cards, one ID, and cash, this case provides different pockets and is equipped with RFID shielding for identity theft protection. With 10 ft. drop protection.
It's all here
From one of our favorite case brands, this slim profile case includes premium leather, matching metal buttons, Japanese microfiber, and more. Check up the various color options.
Iconic choice
Designed with both style and function in mind, the Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is available in various colors and holds credit and debit cards with ease. In addition, the latest version supports Find My for easy tracking.
Pure perfection
Available in black and brown, the Otterbox Strada case supports wireless and MagSafe charging and includes genuine leather. Use it to hold your favorite cards and case.
Protect your new iPhone 14 Pro with these incredible wallet cases
All-in-cases are once again front-and-center as new iPhones arrive on the market. Our list above features the best wallet cases for the iPhone 14 Pro. We've got you covered, whether the Otterbox Strada and its incredible look and protection or the gorgeous Mujjo case.
If you're looking for a wallet that attaches to your iPhone instead, there's nothing better than Apple's official Leather Wallet with MagSafe. Available in various colors, many to match the season, these wallets snap on the back of your smartphone with easy removal.
Be sure also to check out our comprehensive list of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases. Each gets the job done and looks beautiful as well.
