Best iPhone 14 wallet cases 2022
Protect your iPhone 14 from day one.
Apple's latest flagship device, the iPhone 14, has now arrived. With a few new color choices and software tweaks, the phone will turn many heads. If you want your iPhone also to be your alert, you're in luck. There are already wallet cases for the device on the market. Among these are our favorites below.
Protect your investment and hold your cash with these best iPhone 14 wallet cases
Leave the wallet at home
This luxury leather case crafted from premium cowhide features three card slots plus a larger slot for cash. The folio-style wallet case folds into a kickstand so you can watch videos on the go.
So much to see
Who said you couldn't have your cake and eat it too? This awesome iPhone 14 case holds three bank cards and cash and even offers a kickstand. Available in multiple styles, it's a reasonably price case that doesn't support wireless or MagSafe chargers.
Shocking
With an exterior card slot for two cards, this case include dual layers and air cushion technology. It offers a shock-absorbing TPU interior and polycarbonate exterior. Avoid if you plan on using wireless charging.
Minimal choice
As minimal as it gets, the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe snaps onto the back of your naked iPhone 13 or onto the back of any MagSafe-compatible case. It comes in a range of attractive colorways that go beautifully with the iPhone 14 line.
Make it yours
The Casetify MagSafe Wallet works much like the Apple Leather Wallet, but offers a fun extra feature — a customized print! Print a monogram or name of your choice on the faux leather wallet to add a personalized touch.
Simple card wallet
Mous offers a Card Wallet with a simple, straightforward design that looks great with a Mous case. Since it works with MagSafe, you can also use this slim card wallet with a naked iPhone.
The best iPhone 14 cases protect your new device
The iPhone 14 is finally here and along with it are the first set of wallet cases for the new handset. So whether you're looking for a wallet that attaches to your phone like the CASETiFY Wallet Card Holder or the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe or are eying an all-in-one solution such as the Spigen Slim Armor CS, we've got you covered. Each supports one of the best iPhones of the year.
Because the well-received iPhone 14 has just arrived, this list will undoubtedly get some updates in the weeks and months ahead, so stop by often to see what gets added. In the meantime, enjoy your new phone.
