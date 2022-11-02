Best Black Friday Verizon iPhone deals: discounts and trade-ins compared

Did you know that you can find some excellent Black Friday Verizon iPhone deals? Verizon is well known for great deals on contracts and iPhones the whole year round, but during Black Friday, the big guns come out, with epic savings on a range of different iPhones. There are also loads of great extras that Verizon offer too, with great deals on iPads or Apple Watches when you start a device contract.

It's worth bearing in mind that most of these deals are only for new customers - sorry continuing customers! They'll require a new line to be taken out, or for you to switch your details over from your old provider.

Verizon deals at a glance

iPhone contracts and plans

Directly below, you'll find the best deals on the latest iPhones, from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 14, that you can buy from Verizon. All of these plans are available for all the different handsets, but we've matched them up with their best fits.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 5G Start Plan | Unlimited 5G data, texts, calls | $25/pm device | $70/pm data | $95/pm total (opens in new tab) The iPhone 14 is available on all Verizon's data plans, but this one has the most data for the smallest cost. You'll also get $20 off a new pair of AirPods Pro if you choose this one, and you can save on the device's cost if you trade-in.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro 5G Play More | Unlimited 5G data, texts, calls | $28/pm device| $80/pm data | $108/pm total (opens in new tab) This isn't the most fully featured of the data plans on offer, but it'll give you a bunch of extras. You'll get Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ included, and because this is an iPhone, you'll also get Apple Arcade. Verizon will even toss in 6 months of Apple Music for free.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro Max One Unlimited for iPhone | Unlimited data, texts, calls | $31/pm device | $90/pm data | $121/pm total (opens in new tab) This will get you the biggest and best iPhone with all the trimmings. You'll get Apple one included in the price, so that's Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. You'll also get the superfast 5G Ultra Wideband, so your internet will be blazing quick. You'll pay for the privilege, but the biggest and snazziest iPhone needs the snazziest plan.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus Do More plan | Unlimited data, texts, calls | $25/pm device | $80/pm data | $105/pm total (opens in new tab) This deal will net you the iPhone 14 Plus, but also loads of data. You can also save on other extra plans with the Do More option as well, with offers on watch, tablet or hotspot plans. You can also try out Disney+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music for six months.

iPhone trade in deals at Verizon

You can save a lot of money when you trade in an old phone at Verizon - in some cases it might even get you your phone for free.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max | save up to $1000 with a trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab) If you trade in an old iPhone, you could save up to $1000 off a new iPhone 14 Pro. We've had luck with loads of different old iPhones, so you might be able to bag yourself a free iPhone 14 Pro if your old device is in good condition. This offer is only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus | save up to $800 with a trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab) The saving might not be quite as big as with the Pro model here, but you'll still save a lot of money when you trade in an old phone - if your old device is in good enough condition, you could get the phone for free. This trade-in offer is only for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus.

Add-on deals

You can also get extras when you buy a phone from Verizon, with savings on iPads and smart watches. Note that you can't have multiple of these offers on one line - you'll have to choose one.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro Max | iPad from $8 per month with iPhone 5G purchase (opens in new tab) If you grab yourself an iPhone from Verizon, you can get an iPad for as low as $8 per month. To get the deal, you have to go through the online store, and you won't be able to get any other deals at the same time. This offer is available on all iPhone models.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus | save up to $120 on an eligible smartwatch at Verizon (opens in new tab) If you're also after a new Apple Watch, then this is the deal for you. You'll get up to $120 off a new smart watch, such as the Apple Watch 8, or Watch Ultra. This offer is available on all iPhone models.

If you're looking for the best Black Friday iPhone deals from elsewhere, then we've found loads from other carriers too. The holidays are approaching, so you may even want to have a look at the best Black Friday AirPods deals too, as well as the best Black Friday iPad deals. Either way, we're here to save you some money over the holiday period - and beyond.