Apple's new $60 FineWoven arriving for customers, and everyone is saying the same thing (almost)

Apple's brand new FineWoven cases for iPhone 15 are starting to arrive in the hands of customers, and aside from the odd complement, the vast majority of buyers are not impressed with the new outing.

In case you missed it, alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro this week, Apple unveiled its new FineWoven accessories, set to replace leather as a more eco-friendly iPhone companion. The material is made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled content and has "significantly lower emissions compared to leather."

They still cost $60 however, yet Apple fans hoping for a premium alternative to its beloved leather cases could be in for a big shock.

FineWoven reactions

Prominent Apple YouTube Aaron Zollo took to X with his new purchase stating "As someone who is very big on texture and how objects feel, the new FineWoven cases are unpleasant feeling to me. Showed my wife and daughters and all said the same."

"Same, not crazy about it", said Stephen Robles, who said elsewhere he was "probably sticking with silicone" and that the edges "feel plasticky."

One user said it feels "like a 90’s nylon windbreaker and it sounds like one too if you run your fingernail over it," while Parker Ortolani said, "the texture is unlike most other fabrics and it’s definitely not as nice as leather... the edges feel like plastic, overall less premium."

It's not all bad, some people seem to like the feel and the fact it seems less sticky than leather, while another said it feels "proper premium."

While there are definitely some split opinions, generally the reaction seems to be quite negative, which is a shame given the push for more eco-friendly accessories is a welcome and noble one.

The FineWoven part feels nice. But the fact that the sides are different — faux leather? — feels a bit cheap, tbh. pic.twitter.com/NoLf8HJEfvSeptember 14, 2023 See more

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event news and reactions now that Wonderlust is over. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.