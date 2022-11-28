Get yourself six months of mobile wireless service for the price of three with this Mint Mobile deal

We love Mint Mobile - the savings offered are always pretty great, with some incredible deals on cell plans and even handsets. This so-called Cyber Week deal is one of the best we've seen from Mint, with up to a $90 saving if you go for the more expensive Unlimited plan. This deal is limited to new customers only, but you can add phones on too, and save even more. That includes the new iPhone 14 line - so if you're looking to replace your phone or renewal is coming up, this could be just the ticket.

This deal comes just while Cyber Monday is in full swing, and if you're looking for another monster deal then we have gathered up all the best Apple Cyber Monday deals in one big hub for you to peruse and find the best for you.

Massive Minty fresh savings

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile | get six months of mobile coverage for the price of three (opens in new tab) This deal is for new customers only, but you'll get a fantastic saving if you switch. If you opt for the Unlimited package, which contains unlimited talk and text and 35GB of data, you'll save $90, or half price. You can also pay as low as $45 if you go for the 4GB plan - which is for the full six months.

Going for a prepaid plan like this can save you a great deal of money in the long run, especially from places like Mint. It's super easy to take advantage too. Head over to the Mint Mobile Cyber Week deals page (opens in new tab), where you can test coverage in your area. Choose a new phones (or bring one with you), pick your new plan, and then the deal is automatically added on. Nice and simple. Again, you'll pay upfront for the deal, but you won't have to worry about any kind of big monthly payments after the fact.

