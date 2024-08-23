Here's every iPhone 16 camera improvement you can expect to see on Apple's newest phone

As the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro launch gets closer, we're starting to get more rumors about the upcoming devices. And now, less than a month before the expected launch, it looks like we know every camera improvement across the iPhone 16 line-up.

A new report from AppleInsider reveals some new information about the cameras across the iPhone 16 devices, as well as rehashing some information we already knew.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are slated for a significant boost in their ultrawide camera, which will offer a 48MP sensor. That’s the same megapixel count as the main camera, which should make wide-angle shots crisper. The aperture is expected to bump up to f/2.2 from f/2.4, so low-light photography won’t feel like you’re stumbling around in the dark anymore. This upgrade would also support 48MP ProRaw photography.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are set to get macro photography for the first time – a feature that was previously exclusive to the Pro models. The iPhone 16 is expected to stick with the 48MP main sensor and f/1.6 aperture from the iPhone 15.

Speaking of things sticking around, the 48MP main camera on the Pro models likely isn’t going anywhere, either. You’re expected to get the f/1.78 aperture, which means great performance in a variety of lighting conditions. But, the iPhone 16 Pro is set to ditch the old 3x telephoto lens in favor of the 5x tetraprism camera that debuted on just the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of an impending 48MP ultrawide upgrade for iPhone 16 Pro, nor is it the first time we’ve heard about the 5x upgrade coming to both models for this year. The IMX903 sensor upgrade was also rumored back in January. The switch would make for better and brighter photos on the iPhone 16 Pro Max overall, while also significantly increasing low-light performance. The move would continue Apple’s trend of offering ever-so-slightly better camera performance from its biggest and best handset.

What else is coming to the iPhone 16 cameras?

Apple is also expected to introduce an entirely new image format—JPEG-XL. This new format will join HEIF, JPEG, HEIF Max, ProRaw, and ProRAW Max. Why another format, you ask? JPEG-XL promises to bring improvements in image quality without bloating file sizes. The iPhone 16 Pro models are also set to support 3K video recording at 120 frames per second, complete with Dolby Vision.

Finally, there's the camera-adjacent rumor we've heard an awful lot about. Apple is set to introduce a new capacitive Capture button on all four models. This button would be designed specifically for camera apps, with a suite of features to make it a serious tool for photographers. You’ll be able to select which camera app it opens, (including third-party ones), lock focus and exposure before snapping the shot with a force-sensitive half-press, or slide along the button for other functions.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 device in early September, replete with iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence, which was unveiled earlier this year at WWDC 2024.